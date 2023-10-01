CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four members of the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees plan to address recent actions taken by the board which included placing the district’s newly hired superintendent on paid administrative leave.

Courtney Waters, Dr. Carol Tempel, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, and Daron Lee Calhoun II said in a press release that those actions, taken by other members of the school board, are “unconscionable and must be addressed.”

They are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

The school board voted 5-4 last Monday to place Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave. It was a move that many said lacked transparency. An attorney representing Dr. Gallien told News 2 that the general counsel placed a personnel issue on the agenda for executive session days before without the superintendent’s knowledge. Many fellow board members say they were also left in the dark.

“Last Monday, Board of Trustees members; Carlotte Bailey, Edward Kelley, Keith Grybowski, Leah Whatley and Pamela McKinney caused a week of intense public backlash, confusion and community outrage when they voted to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave pending an investigation and provided no reason,” the four board members wrote ahead of Monday afternoon’s news conference.

Dr. Gallien began acting as superintendent in July and was one of the top picks among board members during a nationwide search.

“Additionally, they refused to confirm Michelle Simmons as the permanent Chief Academic Officer, the person responsible for leading the district’s increase in the Spring 2023 test scores,” the board members added. “They also dismantled the Health Advisory Committee by dismissing members whose term limits had not yet expired. All three actions passed 5-4.”

The board’s actions prompted criticism among many of the district’s principals who together pinned letters to the board expressing “profound disappointment” over the recent chaotic meetings.

Pamela McKinney, who serves as board chair, said in a statement Friday evening the board is unable to comment on the specifics of personnel matters during an ongoing investigation, per policy, and that when a complaint or allegation is made about the chief executive leader of CCSD by an employee, “it is incumbent upon the Board to act in the interest of the public, as well as students, staff and teachers by fully investigating the matter, and the Board voted unanimously to do so.”

McKinney says the board was split on whether to place Dr. Gallien on paid administrative leave and she emphasized that the decision was made in full compliance with district policy and HR best practices.

Monday’s decision reignited concerns over the board members’ connections to the Conservative group Moms for Liberty, which some felt has pulled sway over the decision-making.

The criticism prompted board member Carlotte Bailey to post a video on her Facebook page saying “As board members, we need to adhere to the concept of executive session. As a board, we are entrusted to handle sensitive matters which affect people, their families, and their livelihoods. Every discussion should not be a public discussion. How can good decisions be made without healthy discussions. I am very disappointed that on a regular basis, board members leave executive session and will get on social media and media outlets to share discussions and situations which should have stayed in executive session.”

She went on to say, “The situation at hand is simple. The board, being guided by legal counsel, is working hard to make sure everyone is treated fairly and that contracts are being followed and each person being considered for a position has qualifications for that position. Not based on race.”

Monday’s news conference will take place at the Charleston County School District’s administration office building in downtown Charleston at 12:00 p.m.