CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees are raising concerns over being “left in the dark” about a so-called secret meeting to discuss newly elected Superintendent Eric Gallien’s contract.

According to the public agenda for the Board of Trustees Special Called Board Meeting scheduled for September 11, an executive session will be held to discuss the superintendent’s contract.

Board members Courtney Waters, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Daron Lee Calhoun II, and Dr. Carol Tempel drafted a press release Saturday morning stating they “were not privy to the purpose of the meeting or told why the superintendent’s contract is being discussed.”

The press release says the special meeting was scheduled by the Mom’s For Liberty faction of the board Friday afternoon and when asked about the intention of the motion, Board Chair Pam Mckinney responded stating, “I reference policy BCA and BE. The agenda is straightforward. The meeting will be also.”

The meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. at 75 Calhoun Street.

Courtney Waters, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Daron Lee Calhoun II, and Dr. Carol Tempel will hold a press conference at noon prior to the special board meeting.