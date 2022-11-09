CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some schools within the Charleston County School District will move to an eLearning day due to potential flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The district announced Wednesday that its schools, programs, and offices located downtown on the peninsula will have an eLearning day or will work remotely on Thursday.

All CCSD buildings in downtown Charleston will be closed. The following schools will be closed:

Buist Academy

Charleston Development Academy

Charleston Progressive Academy

James Simons Montessori School

Julian Mitchell Elementary School

Memminger Elementary School

Sanders-Clyde Elementary School

Simmons-Pinckney Middle School

Burke High School

Charleston Charter School for Math and Science

Early College High School

Schools will communicate plans for learning to families on Wednesday evening.

“CCSD magnet bus transportation from downtown to Military Magnet Academy, School of the Arts, Academic Magnet High School, Septima P. Clark Academy, Daniel Jenkins Academy, and Liberty Hill Academy may have limited bus stops,” the district said.

Afterschool programs for only CCSD’s downtown Charleston facilities are cancelled for Thursday, including Kaleidoscope. All others (not locations on the peninsula) will remain open.