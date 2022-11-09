CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some schools within the Charleston County School District will move to an eLearning day due to potential flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole.
The district announced Wednesday that its schools, programs, and offices located downtown on the peninsula will have an eLearning day or will work remotely on Thursday.
All CCSD buildings in downtown Charleston will be closed. The following schools will be closed:
- Buist Academy
- Charleston Development Academy
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- James Simons Montessori School
- Julian Mitchell Elementary School
- Memminger Elementary School
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
- Simmons-Pinckney Middle School
- Burke High School
- Charleston Charter School for Math and Science
- Early College High School
Schools will communicate plans for learning to families on Wednesday evening.
“CCSD magnet bus transportation from downtown to Military Magnet Academy, School of the Arts, Academic Magnet High School, Septima P. Clark Academy, Daniel Jenkins Academy, and Liberty Hill Academy may have limited bus stops,” the district said.
Afterschool programs for only CCSD’s downtown Charleston facilities are cancelled for Thursday, including Kaleidoscope. All others (not locations on the peninsula) will remain open.