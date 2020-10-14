Some downtown restaurants announce Election Day closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th Street Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced that all restaurant locations will be closed on November 3 for Election Day.

In Downtown Charleston, this includes Tempest and 5Church. The group’s locations in Charlotte, NC — 5Church and Sophia’s Lounge — will be closed as well.

By closing on Election Day, the group hopes that employees and patrons will exercise their rights to vote.

CEO Patrick Whalen said “nothing is more important to a democracy than having the right to vote, and 5th Street Group will try to make that privilege easier to exercise for those that we can.”

