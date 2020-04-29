Some Isle of Palms recreation facilities opening soon

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – In a Tuesday night City Council meeting, Isle of Palms (IOP) council members discussed easing social distancing restrictions while mitigating COVID-19 impacts.

As part of the phased reopening plan for the island, select recreation facilities will be open for limited operation from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, May 4.

Tennis courts will be open for singles play only, with no more than two people on the court at one time. Exceptions will be made for family members living in the same household.

The soccer field will be divided in half, with no more than three people permitted on either half.

The multi-purpose field will be divided in half as well, and will follow the same guidelines as the soccer field.

The dog park will be open, but no more than three humans will be allowed inside at a time. Those waiting outside the park must maintain social distancing at all times.

Anyone using recreational facilities is reminded to adhere to health and safety guidelines.

Other notable decisions from the meeting include updated checkpoint times and an extension of the short-term rental ban.

Beginning Friday, May 12, checkpoints to access the island will be in place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., instead of the 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. checkpoints that have been in place.

Short-term rentals are prohibited through May 12.