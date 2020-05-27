Some MPRD summer camps cancelled, some still on

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department (MPRD) has released updates regarding summer camp schedules for the second two weeks of June.
According to MPRD, the following camps are still on for June 8-12:
- Skateboard Camp
- Fishing Camp
- Happy Feet Soccer Camp
- Harry Potter Camp
- Golf Camp
- Wando Baseball Camp
- Kids Zip and Rock
- Commotion in the Ocean (Darby)
- Commotion in the Ocean (Park West)
- Tennis Camp (Park West)
- Tennis Camp (Whipple)
All other camps previously scheduled for that week are cancelled.
The following camps are still on for June 15-19:
- Fencing Camp
- Yoga Stars
- Craft Time
- Under the Sea
- Bricks 4 Kidz
- Cooking/Slime
- Tennis Camp
- Indoor Tennis Camp
- Skateboard Camp
- Kids Zip and Rock
- United Soccer Academy
- Speed + Agility
- Bulldog Track
- Jurassic World
- Wrestling Camp
- Shining Stars
Alternate camps are being offered for those signed up for Youth Trip Camp and Pre-Teen Travel Camp June 15-19. MPRD said that an email with details will be sent to parents.