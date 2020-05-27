Some MPRD summer camps cancelled, some still on

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department (MPRD) has released updates regarding summer camp schedules for the second two weeks of June.

According to MPRD, the following camps are still on for June 8-12:

Skateboard Camp

Fishing Camp

Happy Feet Soccer Camp

Harry Potter Camp

Golf Camp

Wando Baseball Camp

Kids Zip and Rock

Commotion in the Ocean (Darby)

Commotion in the Ocean (Park West)

Tennis Camp (Park West)

Tennis Camp (Whipple)

All other camps previously scheduled for that week are cancelled.

The following camps are still on for June 15-19:

Fencing Camp

Yoga Stars

Craft Time

Under the Sea

Bricks 4 Kidz

Cooking/Slime

Tennis Camp

Indoor Tennis Camp

Skateboard Camp

Kids Zip and Rock

United Soccer Academy

Speed + Agility

Bulldog Track

Jurassic World

Wrestling Camp

Shining Stars

Alternate camps are being offered for those signed up for Youth Trip Camp and Pre-Teen Travel Camp June 15-19. MPRD said that an email with details will be sent to parents.