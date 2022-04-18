CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Microbusinesses in Charleston County can apply for up to $25,000 in COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds.

Charleston County Council approved funding in March to assist mom and pop businesses that were affected by the pandemic.

Eligible applicants include:

• Businesses with a primary physical location within Charleston County.

• For-profit businesses that were in operation prior to March 16, 2019.

• Businesses with 10 or fewer employees and annual revenue under $500,000 dollars.

• Businesses who have not received any previous pandemic relief assistance, e.g., funding from the Paycheck Protection Program.

• Business must remain located in the county and not sell the business for at least one year after receipt of grant funds.

The application deadline is May 6, 2022. Applications can be found by clicking here.

Those applying for the funding must be in good standing with Charleston County Government and the Secretary of State. County leaders said they must also be able to provide documentation that the business income suffered due to COVID-19.

The Charleston County Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Microbusiness Pandemic Relief Program is funded by the American Rescue Act of 2021.