CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium has announced its seventh annual Turtle Trek 5K on October 15 at Isle of Palms County Park.

Participants will run in support of sick and injured turtles at the Sea Turtle Care Center at the Aquarium.

According to the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Care Center has rehabilitated and released 355 sea turtles to date.

The center often treats Loggerhead, Green, and Kemp’s Ridley turtles here in Charleston.

A kids’ fun run will start at 4:30 p.m, followed by the 5K at 5 p.m.

Race participants are invited to aid in a beach cleanup before the race.

Awards will be given to the top three male, female, and non-binary runners, as well as the top three runners in individual age brackets. The awards ceremony will be held at The Windjammer at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in registering for the event can do so here.