South Carolina celebrates ‘Women Veterans Day’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On June 12th, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Act. 72 years later, women are being recognized for their courageous service to the U.S. Military.
The purpose behind Women Veterans Day is not only thank female soldiers for their service; but act as a reminder that it wasn’t always this way. While women have been serving in the military since the very beginning, they were not officially recognized as military members.
“I have watched the service and it is indistinguishable when you look at the power that the total force brings,” says Secretary William F. Grimsley from the SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
Currently, there are approximately 42,000 veterans that live in the state. Grimsley expects that number to increase over the next few years.
“We have experienced today about a 10 percent, plus or minus some change of our Veterans across the state or the United States are women,” says Grimsley. “When you look about five years from now, you’re gonna comprise about 16 to 17 percent of the force.
Even after their service to the country, women are extending a helping hand to those who need it. For example, Navy Veteran D. Davis started a non-profit for homeless veterans.
“What I’m working toward now is bringing families together, so somebody coming back off of a deployment, we take the families to a location and teach them to communicate together, so home can remain a safe place,” says Davis.
This day is meant to highlight the impact that women have made, and are continuing to make, on the U.S. Military. Do you know a female veteran that deserves a shout-out? Let us know on our Facebook or Twitter!