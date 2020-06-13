South Carolina celebrates ‘Women Veterans Day’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On June 12th, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Act. 72 years later, women are being recognized for their courageous service to the U.S. Military.

The purpose behind Women Veterans Day is not only thank female soldiers for their service; but act as a reminder that it wasn’t always this way. While women have been serving in the military since the very beginning, they were not officially recognized as military members.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brittany Bryson, 79th Fighter Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, makes a tiger pose as a symbol of her squadron in front of an F-16D Fighting Falcon for Women’s History Month at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 7, 2019. Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)

“I have watched the service and it is indistinguishable when you look at the power that the total force brings,” says Secretary William F. Grimsley from the SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Currently, there are approximately 42,000 veterans that live in the state. Grimsley expects that number to increase over the next few years.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Genesa Williams, 20th Maintenance Group Operations weapons standardization load crew member team lead, trains a new Airman on how to attach a missile during Women’s History Month at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2019. Williams sets the example for Airmen throughout the squadron on how to do their job well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Apryl-Len Cabase, 20th Dental Squadron dental technician, pulls a patient’s file out of the filing system during Women’s History Month at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 7, 2019. The United States has observed Women’s History Month annually throughout the month of March since 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Regina Rose, 20th Force Support Squadron first-term Airman’s course lead, works in her office during Women’s History Month at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 5, 2019. Women’s History stemmed from a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society organized by a school district in California in 1978. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)

“We have experienced today about a 10 percent, plus or minus some change of our Veterans across the state or the United States are women,” says Grimsley. “When you look about five years from now, you’re gonna comprise about 16 to 17 percent of the force.

Even after their service to the country, women are extending a helping hand to those who need it. For example, Navy Veteran D. Davis started a non-profit for homeless veterans.

D. Davis, Navy Veteran

“What I’m working toward now is bringing families together, so somebody coming back off of a deployment, we take the families to a location and teach them to communicate together, so home can remain a safe place,” says Davis.

This day is meant to highlight the impact that women have made, and are continuing to make, on the U.S. Military.