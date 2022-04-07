CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Downtown Charleston bakery has been named one of the best in the south by Southern Living magazine.

The Harbinger Café and Bakery on King Street was opened in 2017 by best friends Cameron Neal and Greer Gilchrist.

The experienced bakers had just helped launch a bakery in D.C., and decided it was time to open up one of their own.

The Harbinger’s menu features made-from-scratch recipes inspired by the owners’ family cookbooks. Everything from savory to sweet is seasonal, and there are plenty of options for gluten-free and plant-based diets.

In addition to serving delicious food, The Harbinger partners with local organizations and non-profits through donations and volunteer work to better the community it serves.