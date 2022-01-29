Southern Roots Smokeshow happening at Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all lovers of southern BBQ! Check out the Southern Roots Smokeshow happening Saturday afternoon at Park Circle.

On Saturday, the Southern Roots Smokeshow will feature five different breweries, live music, a bourbon bar, a cigar lounge, and Southern Roots pitmasters to serve up some delicious barbecue!

The event starts runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Southern Roots Park Circle. Food and drink tickets can be purchased at the event.

Event organizers will also collect dog food for Charleston Animal Society.

Southern Roots Smokehouse is located at 1083 East Montague Avenue in North Charleston.