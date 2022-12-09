CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A special election will be held to fill a now-vacant seat on the Charleston County School Board.

Charleston County’s legislative delegation was set to discuss the vacancy during a joint delegation meeting on Monday afternoon. That item will now be removed from the agenda, according to State Senator Sandy Senn.

The election to fill that seat was held over a month ago, yet the Charleston County School Board still has an empty seat. It comes after candidate Erica Cokley won the race for the District 6 seat, but officially withdrew days after the election.

Charleston County officials and Governor Henry McMaster were expected to decide who would fill that vacancy. But it has since been decided that voters will choose who they want in that seat.

State Representative Wendall Gilliard (D-Charleston) told News 2 on Friday that he hopes the new seat appointment will end what he called a “toxic” culture at school board meetings.

“We can’t stand by idly and be silent, as we see what’s clear and present, on these school boards, these school meetings. It’s just gotten outrageous, and I think it just needs to be brought under control,” said Rep. Gilliard.

That special election is scheduled for February 7, 2023. Early voting begins January 23, 2023.

Candidates who want to run for that seat have until December 12th to file with the Charleston County Board of Elections.