MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterpark in Mount Pleasant will close early for the season due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.

Officials with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) said Thursday that Splash Island Waterpark, which is located at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Island County Park, will be closed for the season after Friday, August 4.

“Basic Splash Pass members will be able to use their pass for admission to Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark for the remainder of the season,” said leaders with the county parks.

Waterparks typically stay open through the Labor Day holiday.

CCPRC said operating hours at Splash Zone and Whirlin Waters have not changed and Dog Day Afternoon events at Splash Island will happen as scheduled.