CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The spray play area at James Island County Park is closed due to a maintenance issue, according to park officials.

A spokesperson for the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) said a Tuesday inspection found that the emergency phone located at the splash pad was not working.

“Because a working emergency phone is a requirement for safely operating a splash pad, it will be closed until the phone is repaired,” spokesperson Sarah Reynolds said. “We are working with the phone service provider to have them service the phone, and then DHEC will re-inspect the splash pad.”

Reynolds added that the park hopes to reopen the splash pad by the end of the week.

The Spray Play Fountain, located near the park’s picnic center, features several sprinklers and water spray attractions for children.

Guests looking for a reprieve from the summer heat are encouraged to visit the splash pad at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston or one of CCPRC’s three waterparks– Splash Zone, Splash Island, and Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark.