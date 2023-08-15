CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A continued lifeguard staffing shortage has prompted Charleston County Parks to close Splash Zone Waterpark at James Island County Park for the remainder of the season.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) has been impacted by the national lifeguard shortage since May of 2022 when the organization implemented modified hours at Splash Zone and Splash Island Waterpark.

On August 4, CCPRC closed Splash Island Waterpark in Mount Pleasant due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.

CCPRC announced Tuesday that Splash Zone on James Island will also close for the remainder of the season.

“Closing Splash Zone will allow us to shift remaining lifeguards to our largest waterpark, Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, where we can serve the greatest number of people while adhering to the highest safety standards,” CCPRC said.

Charleston County Parks asks anyone interested in being a lifeguard to visit www.ccprc.com/jobs and sign up to be notified when 2023 openings are posted later this year.

Dog Day Afternoons will take place as scheduled at Splash Island, Splash Zone or Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark.

Operating hours at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark in North Charleston have not changed and will remain open weekends through Labor Day.

CCPRC officials say Basic Splash Pass members will be able to use their pass for admission to Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark for the remainder of the season.