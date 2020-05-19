Spoleto at Home kicks off Friday

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The Coronavirus pandemic continues to cause closures and cancellations including the Spoleto Festival USA which was set to begin Friday.

Now, Spoleto at Home will debut on Friday being the first time in 43 years the festival will not be hosted in person.

The festival typically hosts jazz ensembles, theatrical performances, and dance numbers from artists all over the world.

“Some of the artists who were coming have been really quite vocal about how disappointed they are.” Nigel Redden, General Director of Spoleto Festival USA

Jill Terhaar Lewis is a Professor of Music at Charleston Southern University and says the cancellation is a learning opportunity lost that some students will never be able to experience.

“To get to perform or volunteer or help out with these events is also something that’s really useful knowledge,” said Lewis.

Lewis says the cancellation is not only a missed opportunity to perform but also a missed paycheck.

“That’s their sole income and Charleston is a wonderful place for that most of the time but this is just a really hard hit for a lot of our friends in music,” said Lewis.

Spoleto Festival USA sells 65,000 tickets a season, half of which are visitors coming from around the world. General Director Nigel Redden says the festival can bring in up to $70 million.

“This is people going to hotels and restaurants, renting cars, and Air BnB’s and so on,” said Redden.

You can enjoy the festival for free, from your home by visiting Spoleto Festival USA’s website and social media accounts.