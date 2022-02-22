CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets for the annual Spoleto Festival are now on sale to the general public, and the organization has announced the Dock Street Theatre play that will span the length of the festival.

The Approach by Mark O’Rowe will make its onstage U.S. debut at the festival, with 14 performances at the Dock Street Theatre.

The hour-long play focuses on the conversations of three main characters: Anna (played by Aisling O’Sullivan), Cora (played by Catherine Walker), and Denise (played by Derbhle Crotty).

The story is “an exploration of betrayal and an appeal to listen to one another before it’s too late.”

Shows will run from May 26-31, then again on June 2, June 4-5, and June 7-12.

Tickets to The Approach and other Spoleto events can be purchased at this link or by calling (843) 579-3100.

Click here to see an extended schedule of events.