CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spoleto Festival USA on Monday revealed the festival’s 2022 poster created by New York-based artist Christopher Myers.

The poster depicts a work titled “Stained glass: a traditional form that holds all the stories of the world.” Posters are available for $40 at spoletousa.org or by calling (843) 579-3100. Posters can be purchased at the Spoleto box office beginning May 27.

Myers likened the art of stained glass to opera, saying it is “a grand, old form associated with Europe that tells breathtaking stories of gods, love, war, and death, and asks big questions about the world around us.”

He continued, saying “like opera, stained glass has other roots, global histories, echoes of 8th-century Iraqi alchemists, and glassware from ancient Egyptian tombs in flashes of crimson and blue. When Spoleto invited me to think of an image that could hold some of the breadth, experimentation, and richness of the Festival, I was thrilled to think in stained glass—a traditional form that holds all the stories of the world.”