CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The official poster for the 2023 Spoleto Festival was unveiled Monday.

The poster features photography by artist Elizabeth Bick, who is also an assistant professor of photography at the College of Charleston (CofC).

It depicts nine photos of students from CofC’s Department of Dance striking different poses in Downtown Charleston. Bick said that she wanted the images to represent the joy that the festival represents: “a joy of being, of moving, and living.”

Bick also said that she wanted to draw attention to the “in-between moments” of the festival and “highlight all the spaces that people will experience.”

Spoleto’s General Director and CEO, Mena Mark Hanna, said that the poster “represents the vibrancy of Charleston and of the Festival; it captures the beauty and art in everyday expression.”

The poster is available for purchase at this link.