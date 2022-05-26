CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston and Spoleto Festival USA have cancelled the Opening Ceremonies scheduled for Friday due to the potential for severe weather in the Lowcountry.

The Opening Ceremonies were set to take place outside of City Hall on Friday afternoon. Organizers have instead decided to move the kickoff indoors and host a press conference inside City Hall’s Council Chamber.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Spoleto Festival USA Board Chair Alicia Gergory, and other city and Spoleto officials will be in attendance.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.