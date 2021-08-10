SSC Services for Education hosts hiring events for Charleston County School District facilities positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SSC Services for Education is hiring for a range of facilities positions across Charleston County School District locations.

The company is hosting weekly hiring events every Tuesday in August and positions offer competitive pay, benefits after 90 days and a sign on bonus.

SSC Services for Education is a leading national facilities and ground management provider for K-12 schools and universities across the county.

They are looking to fill 40 facilities positions across Charleston County School District locations. Positions include custodians, floor techs, supervisors, general cleaners and other positions.

Benefits to the positions include the following:

Positions offer on the job training; no prior experience needed

Wages range from $12 to $14 and SSC is offering new associates a $500 sign-on bonus

Medical and other benefits, including PTO, after 90 days of employment

The hiring events will happen every Tuesday in the month of August from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.at the SSC offices at 7297 Peppermill Parkway in North Charleston.

For more information, click here.