St. Andrew’s Bishop back in hospital following battle with COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bishop of St. Andrew’s Church, Mount Pleasant, has been admitted to the hospital once again after recovering from COVID-19.

Bishop Steve Wood sent a letter to parishioners announcing that he is undergoing observation and treatment for a blood clot in his left calf.

Wood said that “because of the heightened propensity for folks who had severe COVID to make blood clots, the doctors thought it best to treat me as an inpatient….all of the other tests that have been run indicate that I’m healing well.”

Earlier this month, Wood was one of three church leaders diagnosed with COVID-19. He was hospitalized and even put on a ventilator, before recovering and being discharged.