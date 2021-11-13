St. Andrews, Charleston Fire crews respond to Sunday house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with St. Andrews and City of Charleston Fire Departments responded to a house fire that happened Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Sulgrave Road in West Ashley.

According to officials, crews found smoke coming from a bedroom on the second floor of a single-family home.

Crews quickly extinguished and contained the fire on the second-floor bedroom.

Two occupants and three dogs were at the home when the fire happened and were all able to escape.

Officials report no injuries from the incident.

The St. Andrews Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

During the investigation, the fire appeared to be electrical in nature. An investigation is still in progress.