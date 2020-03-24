St. Andrew’s Church gives update on members with COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three members of St. Andrew’s Church leadership have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anthony Kowbeidu – Associate Rector, St. Andrew’s Mt Pleasant was the first to test positive. As of March 23, DHEC determined that he was no longer infectious, and advised that he may end his home quarantine.

On Tuesday, the church provided an update on the second leader, Bishop Steve Wood, who has been in the hospital battling the virus. According to a letter sent by the church, Bishop Wood’s condition has worsened. He is currently still in the ICU and on a ventilator with a temperature in the low 100’s. However, his white blood cell count has improved.

An update was also provided on Randy Forrester – Associate Rector, St. Andrew’s Mt Pleasant, who has been “manifesting symptoms” since march 11. He has since tested positive for COVID-19, and is quarantined in his home, along with his family.

The church asks that anyone who believes they may have been exposed consult their website.