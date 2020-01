JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – St. James Church is opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to sleep on Monday and Tuesday night.

The church, located at 1872 Camp Road on James Island, will host check in from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. each night.

Check out will be at 6:30 a.m. the following mornings.