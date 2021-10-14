St. John’s Fire District announces new fire chief

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Ryan Kunitzer has been named fire chief for the St. John’s Fire District.

Kunitzer, who took command of the department on October 9th, previously served as Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal at the department for the past five years.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to lead a great service organization here at St. John’s,” mentioned Chief Kunitzer. “The dedicated men and women of this organization provide a high level of professional service. I look forward to serving our community.”

Kunitzer takes over for Fire Chief Colleen Walz who retired from the department after eight years of service.

“Chief Walz was integral to the modernization and strategic success to the STJFD and a mentor to many. We thank Chief Walz for her dedicated service to the citizens and personnel at St. John’s,” said Chief Kunitzer.

The St. John’s Fire District serves the John’s, Wadmalaw, Kiawah, and Seabrook Islands with seven stations and 139 full-time staff.