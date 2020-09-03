St. John’s Fire District receives tactical vehicle for high-water rescues

JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. John’s Fire District on Thursday announced the addition of a new high-water rescue vehicle to their fleet.

The Medium Tactical Vehicle was provided through The Firefighter Property Program (FFP) which works with the Department of Defense and the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service “to issue federal excess property to fire departments.”

The SC Forestry Commission assisted in the acquisition of the vehicle.

St. John’s Fire District said that the vehicle will be repainted and outfitted with additional equipment. It will be used to “evacuate or relocate stranded citizens during flooding events.”

