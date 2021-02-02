St. Paul’s Hollywood Library closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Paul’s Hollywood Library has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

According to the Charleston County Public Library, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and closed to location for cleaning, along with the book drop and materials return.

Per CCPL’s response protocols, the library is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor. Once cleaning is complete, the branch will reopen for in-person services.

CCPL said all employees known to have encountered the COVID-19 positive individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.

“CCPL continues to work with DHEC, and follow CDC guidelines, to ensure that all best practices are implemented in our service models to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our staff and patrons,” said CCPL’s communications manager, Doug Reynolds.