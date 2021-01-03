St. Paul’s Hollywood Library temporarily closed due to COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) system on Sunday announced that the St. Paul’s Hollywood branch is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch will close for thorough cleaning and contact tracing. The book drop/return will be closed as well.

Employees that came in contact with the infected staff member are being notified and wills self-quarantine according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

A reopening date has not yet been announced.