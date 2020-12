RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has shut down the St. Paul’s Service Center in Ravenel due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Officials with the county say the building will be cleaned Thursday afternoon and reopen on Monday.

See a full list of service centers here: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/service-centers.php

Other service centers in the county remain open for normal business hours. County leaders say citizens can pay their taxes online or by phone, 866-594-4213.