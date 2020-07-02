Staff member at Otranto Road Regional Library tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Otranto Road Regional Library has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Charleston County Public Library was notified by a staff member on the evening of July 1st that they tested positive for the virus, according to Doug Reynolds, CCPL’s Communications Director.

Reynolds said the employee has interacted with the public through curbside services.

Charleston County Public Library staff implemented its response plans which line up with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

1. The entire branch was cleaned and sanitized by a certified third party contractor.

2. All employees known to come in contact with this individual are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.

3. Otranto Road Library, located at 2261 Otranto Road in North Charleston, is currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.

4. Items (books, DVD’s, etc.) that had been placed on hold for curbside pick-up will not be available at this time.

5. The book drop/return at the Otranto Road Library will also be closed. All fines/fees associated to late material are currently being waived. Patrons may also return their items to another library location.

6. Patrons of this branch interested in receiving materials should place holds for pick-up at another location. There are 17 other library locations available. Visit www.ccpl.org/branches for the list.

7. Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.