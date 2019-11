CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Is your family in need of a turkey for Thanksgiving this year?



State Rep. Wendell Gilliard’s 22nd Annual Turkey Giveaway is taking place on Tuesday.

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Nichols Chapel AME Church on Bogard Street in downtown Charleston.

Families in need can stop by to pick up a bird to help with their annual Thanksgiving Day meal.