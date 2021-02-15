SC Rep. JA Moore visits Northwoods mall to reassure business owners after shooting

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative JA Moore on Monday visited Northwoods Mall to speak with business owners following Sunday’s shooting.

He said that he made the visit to show solidarity and support after three people were wounded when a gunman opened fire in the common area of the mall.

Moore said that he is “committed to passing meaningful laws to prevent future shootings.”

Mall owners and law enforcement are also working together to develop an action plan to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES