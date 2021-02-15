SC Rep. JA Moore visits Northwoods mall to reassure business owners after shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative JA Moore on Monday visited Northwoods Mall to speak with business owners following Sunday’s shooting.

He said that he made the visit to show solidarity and support after three people were wounded when a gunman opened fire in the common area of the mall.

Today we visited business owners at Northwoods Mall to show solidarity and support after yesterday’s shooting.



I’m committed to passing meaningful laws to prevent future shootings. pic.twitter.com/ZF7yWUYeQN — SC Representative JA Moore (@jamooreforsc15) February 15, 2021

Moore said that he is “committed to passing meaningful laws to prevent future shootings.”

Mall owners and law enforcement are also working together to develop an action plan to prevent similar incidents in the future.