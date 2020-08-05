State Rep. Nancy Mace to tour local lab processing COVID-19 testing swabs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Nancy Mace will tour Vikor Scientific on Wednesday.

It’s a full molecular diagnostic lab that is running COVID-19 testing in the Lowcountry.

Vikor began testing in the middle of March and has a turn-around time of 24 hours. They are also turning 7,000 to 8,000 swab tests a day.

Mace tested positive for COVID-19 back in June and has been working to spread the word on getting tested, wearing a mask, and keeping yourself safe from the virus.

Following her recovery, Mace visited The Blood Connection in North Charleston where she donated convalescent plasma to help others as they recover from COVID-19. Health officials say one donation can save up to four lives.