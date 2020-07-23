State senators meet with CCSD Board of Trustees about the re-opening plan

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)— The Charleston County Legislative Delegation will meet with the Charleston County School Board on Thursday to discuss the district’s plan for re-opening.

Members of the legislative delegation say they want to make sure the plan works for constituents and want the community to have another opportunity to hear about CCSD’s Safe Restart plan before the final vote.

Under the proposed plan, the first day of school is now September 8th.

Students, parents and guardians have the option of in-person or virtual instruction.

Face coverings are required on buses and school buildings, but students will not have to wear them at the desk.

Other changes include:

increased cleaning of high touch services

spacing desks 6 feet apart

the use of plexiglass dividers in classrooms

lunch served in the classroom instead of the cafeteria

alternating schedules for some schools

State Senator Chip Campsen, Chairman of the Charleston County Legislative Delegation, believes the district needs to listen to community members before moving forward.

“We are a voice though for what our constituents may, concerns that they may express when it comes to the starting of school and we just thought it would be beneficial to have a meeting so that we would understand fully why they are doing what they are doing”.

Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Chairman of CCSD Board of Trustees, believes meeting with the state senators will help to get parents, guardians, and teachers on-board with the plan.

“Our hopes today, as we present this plan to the delegation, is that they to can weigh-in on the plan and give any suggestions or ideas, just as any other stakeholder or anyone from the community would do likewise.”

Earlier this week, the CCSD Board of Trustees said that if the COVID-19 numbers do not drop dramatically by August, then the district will not bring students back to in-person school and they will move forward with virtual learning.

The virtual meeting with CCSD & the Charleston County Legislative Delegation is at 6 p.m. on the district’s YouTube page.

For more information on CCSD’s Safe Restart plan, click here.