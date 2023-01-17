NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The newly-elected State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver is making a stop in the Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon.

Weaver will visit R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston on Jan. 18 to tour classrooms and speak with students, teachers, and administrators.

She will be joined by Charleston County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Don Kennedy, school board chair Pam McKinney, and other CCSD staff members.

Weaver’s qualifications came under fire leading up to the November election after she obtained a master’s degree — as required for the job under state law — following a six-month program at Bob Jones University. The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party has called for an investigation into the legitimacy of that degree.