“Stay inside.” Woman released from Trident Medical Center after recovering from COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is celebrating after recovering from the coronavirus and being released from Trident Medical Center.

Louise Beale, 81, was hospitalized on March 29th and released on Thursday.

Beale said she did not know that she had COVID-19 when she was first admitted to the hospital.

In fact, she thought she only had a stomach virus. Now, she has a warning for others.

“Stay inside,” she said. “I even tell my grandkids, stay inside the house. If your job is closed down and you’ve got some food, what are you going out in the street for?”

Beale said this was the sickest she has ever been.

She mentioned nurses and doctors were always around to make sure she had everything she needed.