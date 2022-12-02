CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer is expanding its operations in Charleston County, the company announced Friday.

Metal Trades, Inc. specializes in steel and sheet metal manufacturing for the marine industry and plans to construct a new facility on its existing campus on Highway 165 in Megget.

“Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the positive impact this expansion will have on rural Charleston County as we continue to increase our capacity to support the defense industry, as well as our private sector customers,” Metal Trades, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R.B. Corbin said. “As one of the few major fabricators located on deep water in the state, this expansion will allow us to expand our tradition of delivering quality-built, heavy-steel products from the Lowcountry to the rest of the world.”

The new facility will allow the company to “build components and fixtures in-house for the United States Navy” and accommodate the “fabrication and transfer of large steel structures directly to the Intracoastal Waterway.”

The $14.4 million expansion, which is expected to create 64 new jobs, is scheduled to be complete by the second half of 2023.

“It’s always gratifying to see family-owned businesses continue to expand and create opportunities in their community,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “We congratulate Metal Trades, Inc. on expanding and creating new jobs in the southern part of Charleston County.”

Those interested in joining the Metal Trades, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.