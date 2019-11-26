Still Sydney, Part 1: The Road to Recovery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A spinal staph infection left one Lowcountry 14-year-old paralyzed 11 months ago, bot she’s fighting to reach her goal of learning how to walk again.

She was an athlete, a competitor, and in a matter of hours, Sydney Fowler’s life changed.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lay down, I couldn’t sit. Whatever I did the pain couldn’t go away,” she explained.

Just after Thanksgiving last year, heart pain and body aches set it. Initially, doctors suspected a treatable lung disease or heart infection.

“Like most of us, we don’t worry – we say okay, you just go home and rest,” said Jeremy Fowler, Sydney’s father.

The pain got worse, so Sydney’s parents took her to the Medical University of South Carolina.

As she got out of the car… “my legs just buckled,” she recalled.

Hours later, “two hours later, my mom was like okay sweetie, show them how you can walk and I was like mom, I can’t even move my legs.”

MUSC neurosurgeon Dr. Ramin Eskandari took the case on.

“She unfortunately was losing movement quite rapidly,” said Dr. Eskandari.

He ordered an MRI that revealed an extremely rare staph infection causing her spinal cord to compress.

“To have a super healthy CrossFit girl get a staph infection was a really tough pill to swallow,” he said.

Doctors say they will never know how she got it. Regardless, they went in for surgery.

“We knew that there was a potential she wouldn’t get function back again, but we always give kids the benefit of the doubt,” said Dr. Eskandari.

Surgery didn’t work.

“That next morning, when there wasn’t an immediate improvement, we got another MRI and it showed the infection was very much bigger.”

So, Sydney had to undergo another surgery.

Afterwards, Sydney was numb from her chest down.

“For a long time I felt like, we caught it, we got it, they stitched her up, we should be up and running again. When is she going to start walking again,” said Jeremy.

“I thought it was a fluke thing,” recalled Sydney.

After talking with doctors, reality set in.

“The hardest point from my standpoint was conveying a sense of hope and an ability to do things in the future without giving them unrealistic expectations,” said Dr. Eskandari.

A journey was ahead but the Fowlers’ were ready for the challenge.

“There is no, like, never,” said Sydney.

She began her therapy journey 300 miles away in Atlanta at the closest pediatric inpatient rehab center. Dr. Eskandari says MUSC doesn’t have one.

“This has been a topic we have discussed at the highest level at MUSC and we are doing our best to find ways to recruit who we need to be able to make that happen in the future,” he said.

Sydney did not let that get in the way of her goal. Staying focused, pushing herself for eight months in Atlanta, 10 hours a day.

“I have a goal to work towards, so staying positive helps me work towards that goal and get better,” she said.

That hard work is slowly paying off.

Then, a glimmer of hope as she began slightly wiggling her toes.

After all she’s been through, this exact moment was the first time she cried.

In part two of our Still Sydney series, we’ll show you just how far Sydney has come and how she’s focusing on giving back and changing the lives of others.