Still Sydney: Walking again

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Sydney Fowler, 14-year old freshman at Wando High School is walking in the exoskeleton that she and her family donated to Roper Hospital.

The Esko Bionics Machine or Exoskeleton is $170,000 which was raised through donations made to the Fowler family, Esko Bionics, Dr. Julius Ivester and the physicians of Anesthesia Associates of Charleston.

The exoskeleton helps improve posture, circulation, and mobility in joints and muscles.

“It feels really good. It’s like one of my favorite parts of the day just to walk in this it’s really fun. And it’s challenging every time it’s not like it gets necessarily easier. It’s still challenging. I like the challenge,” Sydney said about walking in the exoskeleton.

Physical Therapist Kyle Cooper with Roper St. Francis Rehab Services says old and new patients are coming to Roper to use the device.

“Maybe if somebody isn’t physically ready it gives them that motivation and that ump. There’s three of our patients right now that are working their hind ends off just to get in the device so its an extra level of motivation,” said Cooper.

“I just really like the idea that other people can use this machine and if they honestly just get like their minds better like even if they’re just mentally in a better place like that’s all that I care about.” Sydney Fowler