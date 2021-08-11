Stingrays Fan Fest happening August 28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Stingrays are kicking off the 2021-22 season with a Fan Fest on Saturday, August 28.

Fans can visit the North Charleston Coliseum for a series of events and activities from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Main events include the following, according to the Stingrays:

Q&A with Coach Ryan Blair – From 12-12:30pm, Coach Blair will answer fan sumbitted questions and talk about the upcoming season!

Alumni and Player Apperances – Past and current Stingrays players will be joining the Fan Fest fun so make sure you keep an eye out and grab a selfie.

Locker Room Tour – Check out where the Rays hangout and get ready before stepping onto the ice on game nights.

Blood Drive – Give back and donate blood right outside the Coliseum on the Montague side from 10am-3pm. Anyone who donates at Fan Fest will recieve 2 ticket vouchers and a Stingrays hat, presented by The Blood Connection.

Stock up on all your Stingrays merchandise and memobila before the season, cash or card accepted. Cool Ray’s Kids Club Table – It’s the coolest club in town!

The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to RSVP.