Stingrays Fan Fest happening August 28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Stingrays are kicking off the 2021-22 season with a Fan Fest on Saturday, August 28.
Fans can visit the North Charleston Coliseum for a series of events and activities from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Main events include the following, according to the Stingrays:
- Q&A with Coach Ryan Blair – From 12-12:30pm, Coach Blair will answer fan sumbitted questions and talk about the upcoming season!
- Equipment Sale – Bring your cash and purchase equipment used by Stingrays players.
- Alumni and Player Apperances – Past and current Stingrays players will be joining the Fan Fest fun so make sure you keep an eye out and grab a selfie.
- “Select A Seat” – Walk around the arena and find the seat you want to cheer on the Stingrays this season. Click HERE for more info.
- Locker Room Tour – Check out where the Rays hangout and get ready before stepping onto the ice on game nights.
- Cool Ray Appreance – Throughout Fan Fest, Cool Ray will be walking around to greet fans and he is ready for any dance offs and pictures!
- Blood Drive – Give back and donate blood right outside the Coliseum on the Montague side from 10am-3pm. Anyone who donates at Fan Fest will recieve 2 ticket vouchers and a Stingrays hat, presented by The Blood Connection.
- Merchandise Table – Stock up on all your Stingrays merchandise and memobila before the season, cash or card accepted.
- Cool Ray’s Kids Club Table – It’s the coolest club in town!
- Videoboard Presentations – Watch past season highlights, end of season interviews and look for upcoming season announcements.
The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to RSVP.