Stingrays hosting community food drives at this week’s games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Stingrays and North Charleston Coliseum will host two community food drives at this week’s games.

Fans can bring non-perishable foods like peanut butter, canned chicken, and canned tuna. Diapers are also needed.

There will be collection boxes in the lobby of the Coliseum.

All items will be donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Stingrays President, Rob Concannon, said that the Stingrays are counting on their fans to “step up and support the wonderful work that the Lowcountry Food Bank does in North Charleston and the entire Lowcountry.”

The first will be Tuesday, June 1, with doors opening at 6:05 p.m. and the game beginning at 7:05 p.m.

The second will be Saturday, June 5, with doors opening at 5:05 p.m. and the game beginning at 6:05 p.m. Saturday is also fan appreciation night. The first 1,500 fans will get a Stingrays bobblehead.