CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 59-year-old man is behind bars for leading police on a chase after allegedly stealing crab meat from Lowes Foods.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Rickenbacker was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing Phillips Jumbo Crab Meat Bowls from Lowes Foods on Bees Ferry Road.

Incident reports and witness testimonies say Rickenbacker placed five Phillips Jumbo Crab Meat Bowls in his pockets around 3:58 p.m.

When confronted, Rickenbacker presented two crab bowls and fled.

After a short foot pursuit with CCSO, a routine body search recovered three Phillips Jumbo Crab Meat Bowls.

Rickenbacker is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of resisting arrest and shoplifting.