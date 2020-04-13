Storm damage reported in the southern portion of Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm damage was reported across southern Charleston County after a tornado-warned storm moved through the region on Monday.

Images sent to News 2 from Thomas Wright shows tree damage and debris in the Wyndham resort community on Edisto Island.

Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)

Another resident on Edisto Beach, Kelly Moore, said there is damage to a home on Palmetto Blvd. and along the golf course on Lybrand Street and told us there are reports of a possible tornado or high winds in the Botany Bay area.

Other images from viewers revealed debris and damage on Seabrook Island. “Winds were intense, and you could “feel” the tornado winds come through,” said one person.

More photos from Pamela Cohan revealed tree damage and debris on Kiawah Island.

Kiawah Island (Pamela Cohen)

One viewer tells us some of the damage on Kiawah Island includes tree damage with the tops of the trees completely cut off near Green Winged Teal Road.