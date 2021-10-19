Storm drainage work prompts closure, restricted access of Faison Road in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning October 24, Faison Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance crews to complete storm drainage work.

The work is in part of the Faison Road Widening Project.

Faison Road will be closed to northbound traffic from Highway 17 near Roper St. Francis Hospital during construction. Motorists will still be able to access the Roper hospital.

Southbound traffic will be restricted after the Costco entryway that leads to the Costco fuel station.

See images below for closure locations:





For any questions concerning the closure, contact Andrew Veloso at (843) 709-7058. For immediate consideration during work hours, contact Randy Graham at (843) 764-7456.