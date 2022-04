CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is advising drivers to use extra caution as storm-related power outages have disrupted traffic signals in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, several signals are “nonfunctional or on flashing status” as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to be alert or remain off the roads until power is restored.

