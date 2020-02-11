Street to be named after Water Mission co-founder Molly Greene

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s been nearly 7 months since Water Mission’s co-founder Molly Greene passed away in a tragic accident. As the community continues to mourn her loss, North Charleston leaders want to make sure her name lives on.

Greene touched many during her life; especially in her efforts to supply clean water globally. She and her husband founded Water Mission in 2001. In 18 years, they were able to bring nearly 4 million people in 55 countries lasting water supplies.

Water Mission’s PR Strategist Stefani Drake says that Molly’s impact has continued to thrive since her passing.

“We obviously miss Molly everyday at Water Mission. But, her inspiration to serve others and the vision that God gave her to found water mission. She just inspires all of us to move forward,” says Drake.

North Charleston’s Planning Commission voted on a proposal from the city to change the name of the street in front of Water Mission’s headquarters; from “Kinzer Street” to “Molly Greene Way.”

The commission voted unanimously to change the name. Soon, every person that passes by Water Mission will see Molly Greene’s name.

“I think that’s just an example of Molly living a life of purpose and finding out her calling that God gave her, that she inspires others through her actions,” says Drake.

A celebration for Molly’s life will be held on March 19th. For details on the event, click here.