Strikes for Sight; raising money and awareness for the visually impaired

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- They say that if you want to really understand someone, you have to “walk a mile in their shoes.”

What about seeing the world through their eyes?

Tonight, the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina held an event at The Alley in Downtown Charleston. Their goal was to help introduce people to a serious cause in a unique way.

Bowlers were encouraged to try different sight-hindering masks and glasses so they could better understand what many South Carolinians go through every day.

Over 146,000 people in South Carolina have a visual disability. That includes having low vision, partial or legal blindness, or total blindness.

Having a visual disability can drastically effect day-to-day life. CEO of the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Courtney Plotner, says their clients don’t let anything slow them down.

“I’ve seen how resilient people can be in the face of adversity and the face of challenges.” Courtney Plotner

The organization not only helps their clients with mobility training and visual rehabilitation, they also provide preventative eye exams for teens and adults.

The money from Strikes for Sight will directly go to helping clients in the Tri-County area with anything from braille lessons to guide dog care.

If you would like to learn more about the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC, you can find their website here.