Strong, gusty winds wreak havoc on trees, utility lines across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday’s storms are well off the coast, but there are plenty of limbs and branches scattered in yards and roadways across the Lowcountry.

While we escaped the worst of it compared to the Upstate, the strong winds wreaked havoc on trees and utility lines across the tri-county.

A wind advisory is in place for much of the Lowcountry behind that powerful cold front which swept the region. Storm Team 2 expects frequent wind gusts up to 40 mph away from the coast through Friday afternoon, with gusts as high as 45 mph along the coast and near waterways.

In Mount Pleasant, the gust winds knocked a tree onto a van in a shopping center on Highway 17 on Thursday.

Thankfully, no one was inside the van at the time.

HAPPENING NOW: A tree has fallen and crushed a parked van in Mount Pleasant. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/s0j6s4shmU — Katie Turner (@katieturnernews) February 6, 2020