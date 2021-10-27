Stronger 2Gether having Cancer Awareness Walk and Run Nov. 13

Charleston County News

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – McClellanville community group Stronger 2Gether will hold its first Cancer Awareness Walk and Run on November 13th at Lincoln High School.

The walk/run event starts at 8:30 a.m. at the high school and is open to all McClellanville and surrounding residents.

Registration is $20 for adults, and $10 for children 12 and up. Donations are accepted as well.

All proceeds will go towards helping community members who have either survived any type of cancer or are currently fighting cancer.

